Could it be any harder to choose? Matthew Perry revealed his favorite Chandler Bing one-liner during an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, March 30.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 47-year-old The Good Fight actor looked amused as the GMA cohosts gushed over the hit ‘90s NBC sitcom, and the clip Perry ended up selecting came from an episode on the second season, titled “The One With Ross’ New Girlfriend.”

In the clip, Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) are chatting about Joey’s family tailor, Frankie, after Chandler mentions that he needs new pants.

WATCH: @MatthewPerry talks about 'FRIENDS' and his all-time favorite Chandler Bing one-liner! pic.twitter.com/lEPqAbj1JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2017

“You should go see Frankie, my family’s been going to him forever,” Joey says. “He did my first suit when I was 15 … No, wait, 16. No, excuse me, 15. When was 1990?”

At this, Chandler leans over to where Joey is sitting on the couch and quips, “OK, you have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!”

Perry seems to be reminiscing about a lot of things as of late. The Friends alum admitted during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he and a buddy once beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he was in the fifth grade.

“I have a story about him that I’m not proud of,” the 17 Again actor told the talk show host on Wednesday, March 29. “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up.”

Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Perry added that the tussle was likely over Trudeau's athletic abilities. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t [as good at],” he said. “It was pure jealousy, and, you know, we beat him up. His dad [Pierre Trudeau] was prime minister, but that wasn’t the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!