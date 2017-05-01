May Pet Horoscopes for Your Favorite Animal Companion

Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

If you have a rescue pet and you're trying to show him or her that you love them and you're really planning to look after them, redouble your efforts this month. Anything you do to make your pet feel more loved will really pay off now. Animals need to believe they’re safe the same way humans do! If you have a barky or loud animal, work harder this month to keep them disciplined.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

The Sun has now moved into Taurus, which means that you can pretty much guarantee your attention is going to be on your Taurus pet more than ever. As the Sun moves through their sign over the coming few weeks, it's a wonderful time to lavish them with love. If it's appropriate, take them for some kind of "beauty treatment," be it a trim, a shampoo, a teeth cleaning or anything else related to their appearance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

As of May 3, the Gemini planet Mercury will end its latest retrograde cycle. That means if something has been "up" with your pet lately — for example, if they've been acting a little strange — they should start to get back to normal again. Even so, they could be slightly less sociable than usual until May 20, when the Sun moves back into Gemini and they get a massive cosmic boost.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

If you have a pet that you can socialize somehow – in other words, if he or she needs to learn how to be with other animals – then May is the month to get them out and about on the pet social scene. Reason being, the Sun in their 11th House of Friends means they will do well with other creatures in the coming four weeks. And if they're not the kind of animal to socialize, make sure you keep them company!

LEO (July 23-August 22)

Do you "show" your pet? If so, then this could be a very successful month for them as the Sun moves through the part of their chart associated with status and ambition. Leo creatures, great and small, actually love to show off and be shown off, so there is a good chance your pet loves to take part in competitions. Don't have a "show" pet? This month is also great for taking your pet with you on holidays or a weekend away.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Your Virgo pet could be more excited and even aggressive this month as feisty planet Mars clashes with their sign. Do give them lots of runs and outdoor time (if appropriate). And don't be too hard on them if they're still a little bit over-excited. They can't help it! This cycle doesn’t roll around too often, so be as patient with them as you can be. They may have a lot to learn about how to behave in a human home, but they'll figure it out.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

As the love planet, Venus, enters your little Libran creature's 7th House of Relationships, you could be in for quite a snuggly time. Venus is all about relating and warmth and relationships, and as she makes her way through your animal's 7th House, a.k.a. their Love Zone, they're likely to want more cuddles than usual. All you have to do is be there for them! Lap up the love while you can, assuming you have a pet that enjoys being affectionate.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

The Full Moon in your pet's sign this month means that – like all Scorpios – they're going to be more on edge and emotional. In some cases, that will mean they're acting needier. See if you can find it in yourself to indulge them a little more this month. It will deepen your bond. In other cases, it could make them act out a little, so take this as a warning.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

This is the perfect month to get your pet into some new routines that suit you both better. For example, if you have a pet that needs to shed some weight, changing their diet now is highly recommended. Ditto if you want them to start or stop doing something – say, waking you up — or if they need toilet-training, or indeed any kind of training. The Sun is in their 6th House, the part of their chart that is all about routines.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

The loving planet Venus moves into your pet's 4th House of Home and Family this month. This suggests they are going to be extra happy just being with you in the coming few weeks. If they have a little bed of their own, this is the ideal month to spruce that up, give it a good clean or even replace it, if it's looking tattered around the edges. If you're thinking of getting another pet, this could be a great month to extend the family.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

Pets that can go outdoors should do just that this month. They need to let off steam, so a walk around the park or even just sitting in the sunshine will help them throw off any cabin fever they may have built up in the cooler months. It's also a time for fun for your Aquarius creature, whether that's playing peek-a-boo with your goldfish, teasing your kitty with string or taking your pooch for a run with you.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

It's a great month to talk to your Piscean animal. Most pet owners sense that their animals do talk to them, and vice versa. If you already feel like you're in communication with your pet, up the ante this month. Ask them questions and see if you can see or feel or imagine a reply from them. And if you're reading this and thinking, "What the heck?!" don't laugh! Animals may not communicate with words - but they do communicate!

