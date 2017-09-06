Mayim Bialik’s Cats Are Just Like Us!

The purrr-fect family! Mayim Bialik is not shy about showing love for her furry babies — four adorable cats named Addie, Frances, Nermal and Shadow. And from the looks of the Big Big Theory star’s social media posts, the feeling is mutual. Watch the latest video in our "Pets, They're Just Like Us" series to see the felines at their best.

The Blossom alum, 41, lives a pretty busy life — she’s a single mom of two sons Miles, 11, and Frederick, 8, with ex-husband Michael Stone — but she always finds time for her four-legged friends.

Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y... the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The California native, who grew up with adopted cats, told Parade magazine in 2015: “I read books on cats. I spend time with my cats. I post a lot on social media about my cats.” In addition to spending time with her feline pals, the animal activist has been vocal about her support for pet rescue and adoption. In 2015, the star attended CatConLA on behalf of PetSmart to debunk the “crazy cat lady” stereotype and to help promote PetSmart’s #MeowOut campaign, which works to find forever homes for animals in need.



Lick. A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

And while the Emmy-nominated actress has committed much of her free time to help cats find forever homes, the star revealed the significant impact her felines have had on her family’s life. Of her skittish cat Frances, Bialik told Mashable in 2015: “She’s the one who taught us about patience. But it gave us a great set of lessons to learn by having a special cat. You learn the different ways to treat an animal, and that every one animal is different, just like every person is different.”

She continued: “When other people come over, [the boys] are very protective of Frances. Sometimes little kids want to grab and grab, but it really upsets a cat like Frances. My boys have learned to be really protective of her, and I think it’s sweet. Those are good skills — one of the great things about having pets is that you get to practice patience."

Most recently, Bialik adopted special needs kitten Adamantium (Addie), who was born without a pectoral muscle. The actress shared the news about her new family member on Instagram in June.

“Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y… the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more.”

Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y... the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this precious #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more. Her name is #adamantium bc she has metal inside of her. We call her #Addie #adoptdontshop #ironmancast A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Through life’s ups and downs, the fluffy pals have stayed by the star's side. And since then, the family has shared many special moments together. From cuddles to cat naps, Bialik’s felines have truly become a person’s best friend.

Watch the video above to see how Bialik’s adorable cats are just like Us!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.