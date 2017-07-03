Courtesy Mayim Bialik/Instagram

Always by her side! The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik shared a sweet Instagram video of herself cuddling with her newly adopted rescue kitten, Adamantium, on Sunday, July 2.



In the clip, the Blossom alum, 41, who’s taking a one month mandatory rest after straining her vocal cords, looks comfortable as her gray and white spotted kitty cuddles with her.

Bialik who is mother of sons Miles, 11, and Frederick, 8, with ex-husband Michael Stone — captioned the post “Sunday with #adamantium #addie.”

As previously reported, Bialik announced the adoption of her special needs kitten in a June 6 Instagram post.

“Brought home a special girl today all the way from N.Y… the kind folks at @shelterchic have entrusted me with this #specialneeds kitten. She was born without a pectoral muscle and is in a cast for a few weeks more.”

The star went on to reveal how she selected the name “Adamantium,” a fictional metal mixture from Marvel Comics, because the kitten has metal inside of her. “We call her #Addie,” Bialik concluded her post along with a reminder for fans to “#adoptdontshop.”



In an October 2013 interview with Modern Cat, the self-proclaimed cat lover spoke about the significant impact cats have had on her sons' development.



“They learn how to be gentle, how to care for other living things, and also how to be responsible for another living thing. They also get tremendous joy from him and get to see that animals are intelligent and emotional creatures to be respected and adored.”

Bialik is expected to return to work when production of The Big Bang Theory resumes in August.

