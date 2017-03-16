Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 24, 2016, in Tampa, FL, 14 days ahead of the presidential election. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Someone needs a McFlurry. A tweet from the official McDonald's Twitter account slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 16 — but it turns out the company was hacked.

The account tweeted directly at POTUS, 70, and also name-dropped Barack Obama. "@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands," the comment read.

McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is Quickly Deleted https://t.co/yzCBNIHAVD — NPR (@NPR) March 16, 2017

The post was taken down soon after, and the company later shared an explanation. "Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this," spokesperson Terri Hickey told Us Weekly in a statement.

The damage was already done, though. Some found the incident hilarious and even used the fast-food chain restaurant's slogan, "I'm Lovin' It," as a hashtag.

"The person who made this tweet is awesome. #ImLovinIt @mcdonalds," one user tweeted. A second added: "I'm having @McDonalds for lunch AND dinner. Don't even @ me."

Seth Meyers also reacted, referring to the company's mascot Ronald McDonald. "Clown on clown crime #McDonalds," he wrote.

Others didn't find it as funny. "#mcdonalds should be boycotted for insulting the President of The United States," one person shared. "Crap burger makers have no place in politics."

Read more reactions below:

Things i never expected to say in politics: “Did you hear what McDonalds said about President Trump’s hand size?" — Ben (@BenHowe) March 16, 2017

Clown on clown crime #McDonalds — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) March 16, 2017

We all know that Tump has a soft spot for McDonalds right? So why would McDonalds Corporate take a swipe at him on twitter? I think I know. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 16, 2017

I'm going to pick up a Starbucks coffee, have lunch at McDonalds and start planning my Hawaii vacation! #TrumpFreeZones #BoycottHawaii — Madelyn de Winter (@madelyncale) March 16, 2017

.@McDonaldsCorp ok I'm coming back to McDonalds — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 16, 2017

Is McDonalds in the resistance? — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) March 16, 2017

@McDonalds I'd lay low on twitter right now McDonald's — PapaStan (@wireman290) March 16, 2017

Good thing I hardly ever eat @McDonaldsCorp @mcdonalds food anyways because I definitely won't touch that nasty crap now. Respect my POTUS. — britt martin (@brittnaymartin) March 16, 2017

I'm gonna need to buy more #McDonalds — THE GOON! (@ScottTheReciter) March 16, 2017

It's a good day to remember when Trump was asked what his favorite thing at McDonalds is he said "Fish Delight" which is not a thing — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 16, 2017



