Bad breakup? Meek Mill seemed to shade his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj in a since-deleted Instagram post on Thursday, January 5, after the “Side to Side” rapper confirmed that she’s single.

Prince Williams/WireImage

According to a screenshot captured by The Shade Room, Mill (real name Robert Williams), 29, shared a photo of a white wedge sneaker with gold hardware. “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack….” he captioned the post.



Fans speculated that the message was directed at the “Anaconda” rapper, 34, because the same shoe was worn by Minaj and Ciara in the music video for their 2013 breakup song “I’m Out.”



Earlier on Thursday, the Grammy nominee cleared up any speculation about her relationship status on Twitter. “To confirm, yes I am single,” she tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”



The pair sparked rumors of a split after they both celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami separately. The Trinidad and Tobago native performed and partied at E11even nightclub, while Mill stayed at Dream nightclub just a few miles away.



The “All Eyes on You” rapper and Minaj first started dating in February 2015, just a few months after Minaj ended her relationship with her longtime love Safaree Samuels in late 2014.

