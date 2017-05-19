Suits star Meghan Markle is already receiving the royal treatment. Since she started dating Prince Harry last summer, the actress has gotten special attention on the set of the USA drama, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

But it’s not because the L.A. native is a pampered princess: “It inarguably boils down to security issues,” says the insider, explaining the 35-year-old’s name is no longer listed on shoot schedules.



Ian Watson/USA Network

Prior to her romance with the royal, 32, “information was leaking out of Suits like crazy,” says a second source. “As soon as it came out they were dating, everyone was warned to stop talking or they would be fired.”

Despite the harsh words, the east and crew are understanding, says the source. “Everyone is OK with respecting her privacy.”

Besides, adds the first insider, “No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer. They believe she’s going to marry Harry.”

