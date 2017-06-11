Meghan Markle is one happy lady! In a new interview, the actress’ Suits costar Patrick J. Adams opened about her relationship with Prince Harry.



Adams gave an update on the headline-grabbing romance when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 10. He also revealed that there could be a future cameo role on the USA series for Prince Harry.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams said, explaining that he and his costars rarely open up about their personal lives at work. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well. I'm very, very happy for her."

The actor also revealed that Prince Harry has not visited the Suits set in Canada just yet. "The set is like a workplace. Who would want to come to a workplace?" he said. "Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they're not that cool."



However, if it were up to him, the British royal would make a cameo appearance on the show. "I'll work on it," Adams said with a laugh. "I'll put in the hours. I'm sure it's super easy and uncomplicated."

The couple have been dating for more than a year, and Markle, 35, has been to the U.K. to meet the British Royal family during breaks from her show.

Prince Harry, 32, seems smitten with the actress, who also share his passion for traveling around the world doing charity missions. A source told Us Weekly, “This is a love he has never felt before. He’s met someone who understands him on a deeper level and they just connect.” Soon, predicts the source, they could be legally bonded. “Everything is still as exciting as the day they met,” says the insider. “They talk about the future all the time and they see themselves together.”

