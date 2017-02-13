Actress Meghan Markle attends the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

She's back! Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, after a two-month break, sharing a photo with the inspiring hashtag #bethechange.

The Suits actress, 35, posted a pic looking down at her feet, which are clad in Charlotte Olympia Kitty flats. The hashtag #NOBADENERGY is printed on the ground by her feet.



"Sending good vibes — always in all ways," she captioned the photo. "#nobadenergy #bethechange."

Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Markle has been busy during her self-imposed social media hiatus — she recently visited India for five days on a mission with international charity World Vision, where she led an initiative aimed at helping women in impoverished parts of the country.



The philanthropist has also been spending what an insider described as "lazy days" with her boyfriend of eight months, Prince Harry. Markle and the British royal, 32, have been cozying up at his Kensington Palace apartment since just before New Year's Eve, and on February 1 they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date at private members' club Soho House in London. It's the same venue where they met in June 2016.



The jet-setting pair have been enjoying a number of low-key dates in the British capital while they take time getting to know each other better.



"They know where they won't attract too much attention," a source told Us earlier this month.



Things are getting serious between the couple, as Us Weekly previously reported Markle met Duchess Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during a get-together at Kate and Prince William's apartment in Kensington Palace on January 10.

"Meghan's so happy she's getting to know more of Harry's nearest and dearest," an insider previously told Us, adding that the meeting "went well."

