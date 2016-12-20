Meghan Markle in Toronto Dec. 20. Credit: Splash News Online

Namaste! Meghan Markle worked up a sweat on Tuesday, December 20, in Toronto after a fun-filled weekend in London with boyfriend Prince Harry.

The Suits actress, 35, braved the cold and went to a yoga class, looking chic afterward in a pair of black leggings, a black coat and her signature light tan beanie. Markle carried with her a reusable Soma water bottle and kept her feet warm in her beloved Kamik snow boots.



Markle and Prince Harry, 32, were photographed out publicly for the first time since hitting it off months ago on December 14 when they went on a date at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End to take in a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. They also picked out their first Christmas tree together over the weekend.



Prince Harry then dropped Markle off at the airport on Sunday before attending to his duties back home. The royal and actress will be spending Christmas apart as Harry attends the queen’s pre-Christmas annual lunch at Buckingham Palace today with brother Prince William and Duchess Kate, along with their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 19 months.



As previously reported, royal tradition strictly states that only married couples can attend, meaning bringing along a girlfriend is off-limits. That said, the queen approves of Markle.

“She’s delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly in the new issue, on newsstands now.

