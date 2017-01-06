Hear that, Harry? Meghan Markle revealed in a recent interview that becoming a mom is on her "bucket list." The Suits actress opened up about her plans with Best Health Magazine Canada in April 2016, four months before Us Weekly confirmed her relationship with Prince Harry.

"I want to travel more," she said at the time. "And I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time."

Markle, 35, can already cross off one of her goals. As previously reported, the star has been flying back and forth overseas to visit Prince Harry, 32. The couple were photographed for the first time together on December 14 when they attended a performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in London's West End, and she has stayed at his Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace on several occasions.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Markle loves to "relish the quiet" in her downtime, too, she told the mag. In between filming Suits in Toronto, she turns to yoga to relax with trainer Duncan Parviainen.



"My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice — just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly,'" she told the publication. (Markle said that her mother, Doria Radlan, calls her "Flower" as a nickname.)

"I used to run all the time, but I typically get picked up for work at 4:15 in the morning on a Monday, so there isn’t much time for jogging and I would rather have that extra hour of sleep. As I’ve gotten older, running has become hard on my knees, so I can’t run outside the way I used to, but I’m still planning to run a marathon!" she added. "As I’m getting older, my approach to aging is quite different. I make sure that I take care of my skin and body, especially with the work hours I have. And I don’t just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons but because how I feel is dictated by what I’m eating, how much rest I’m getting and how much water I’m drinking."

Still, the L.A. native indulges from time to time. "I could eat French fries all day," she said. "And I love pasta. I love carbs." Another favorite? Wine!

"Of course I’m going to have that glass of wine — it’s delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason," she said. "Know your body and what works for you and you’ll be fine."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



