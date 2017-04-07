To the next chapter. Prince Harry's girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, announced Friday, April 7, that she is shutting down her lifestyle website The Tig.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Markle, 35, wrote on the site. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'"

Markle also told her readers that they are "enough" just as they are. "Above all, don't ever forget your worth — as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friends, you are enough," she concluded.

The L.A. native, who has been dating the 32-year-old royal for more than six months, launched the website in 2014. She shared stories about her life and charitable work, and mainly wrote about food and travel.

Markle, in fact, has been traveling a lot with Prince Harry as of late. The couple took a trip to Norway in January and flew to Jamaica to celebrate the wedding of one of Prince Harry's friends in March. They also often stay together in London's Kensington Palace.

"They will be engaged by the end of summer," a Harry pal told Us Weekly last month. "[They] have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!