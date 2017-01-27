Suits’ Patrick J. Adams has one extraordinary crowning achievement on his résumé: He’s kissed a potential future member of the royal family.

But it’s nothing romantic. On the USA legal drama, Adams plays the love interest of Meghan Markle, who — ICYMI — is dating Prince Harry. And during a Reddit AMA on Wednesday, January 25, the actor, 35, briefly dished about his onscreen fiancée. (Adams’ character proposed at the end of season 4.)

“What’s it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England,” one user asked Adams, who wed Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario in December.



His diplomatic response: “The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England.”



For her part, Markle, 35, is getting to know the United Kingdom well. Off in London, she’s been crashing at Harry’s Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace, where the duo of nearly three months are “chilling,” reveals an insider, “and enjoying lazy days together.”

Together — and with his family. In early January, the spare heir, 32, introduced his girlfriend to Duchess Kate and niece Princess Charlotte.

“Meghan is so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” a source told Us after the January meeting, noting that Markle had met Prince William during an earlier London visit. “They got on fabulously.” (Markle and Harry also had their first vacation as a couple in Norway after Christmas and New Year’s.)

Soon, she may add "actual princess" to her title. “I can see them engaged by the spring,” says a Harry pal. “He’s head over heels!”

Suits airs on USA Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

