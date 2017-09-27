The newest addition! Meghan McCain is reportedly joining The View as a regular cohost in early October!

The conservative political personality, 31, who left her position at Fox News nearly two weeks ago, has yet to comment on the news, which Variety reported on Wednesday, September 27. The announcement comes nearly one week after Jedediah Bila, who joined The View as a host in August 2016, announced her departure from the daytime talk show.

“This is my last day at The View. I want to thank these ladies,” Bila said at the time of her cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. “What you don’t know about us ladies, we’re really friends. I want to thank you because I’m a little eccentric and you put up with me and this has been an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you.”

McCain, who has described herself as a “Blonde Republican” with liberal views on several social issues, previously hosted Fox News’ daytime show Outnumbered and exited shortly after her father, Senator John McCain, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I’m so thankful to @FoxNews for the chance to be on @OutNumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author tweeted in mid-September. “I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success.”

