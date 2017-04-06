James White

Lips are movin'! Meghan Trainor doesn't hold back about her boyfriend's kissing skills in the May 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

The "NO" singer, 23, has been dating Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara since fall 2016. "We went on a double date — bowling and karaoke," she said of their first outing together. "He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside 'cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL. He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was."

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Trainor's beau, 24, has even made her more confident. "I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch," Trainor revealed. "And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."

James White

Trainor's debut single, "All About That Bass," is chock-full of body-positive lyrics. "'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase / All the right junk in all the right places," she sings in the 2014 hit. "If you got beauty beauty just raise 'em up / 'Cause every inch of you is perfect."

The Massachusetts native hasn't been in the public eye as much since the couple got together, but she's working on new music. "I wrote six songs on the road about [Daryl] in front of his face," she told Cosmo. "One is called 'Marry Me.'"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!