Dear future husband? Meghan Trainor penned a sweet message to her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara, in honor of their one-year anniversary together on Sunday, July 2.



“An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world,” Trainor, 23, wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter.”

Kevork S. Djansezian/GC Images

The “All About That Bass” singer also shared a video that her brother Ryan Trainor made for the couple. She added: “I love you with all of my heart and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor.”

The clip features the pair holding hands backstage at one of her concerts, playing the piano together, ice-skating and more.

The star gushed over the Spy Kids actor, 25, and their first kiss in the May 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. "He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside 'cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL. He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was,” she recalled at the time. "I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."



