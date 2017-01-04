On to the next. Megyn Kelly opened up about her decision to leave Fox News for NBC during her program, The Kelly File, on Tuesday, January 3, her first show since the announcement of her departure.

"After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I've decided to pursue a new challenge," Kelly, 46, told viewers. "This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you, those who write me the lovely handwritten notes, asking about my kids, and even those who — very rarely — complain on Twitter about our coverage after our show, or a presidential debate."

As previously reported, Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News, announced on Tuesday morning that Kelly would be joining the team. Although her Fox News contract ends in June, she said that she will be leaving the network "at the week's end" to "start a new adventure."

Eric Liebowitz/FOX via Getty Images

"Now, I don't actually know most of you, so perhaps it's not true love, but it's the kind that makes one feel connected to another human being, and that, after all, is why I believe we're here — human connection," she said. "The truth is, I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children, who are 7, 5, and 3. So I'll be leaving Fox News at the week's end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News, who I deeply admire."



Back in April, Kelly told Variety that she would love to host a daytime show so that she could spend more time with her husband, Douglas Brunt, and their family.

"I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I have grown up here, and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for," Kelly said on Tuesday night. "The Murdoch family has been kind and good to me at every turn, and my colleagues are like a second family. So I will miss them and this show, and you. And I hope our human connection continues, albeit over a different line."

She added: "Thank you for watching. With love."

21st Century Fox executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, released a statement about Kelly's departure on Tuesday. "We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to FOX News," the statement read. "We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."

Kelly will next anchor a daytime show, "a Sunday night news magazine" and will participate in "big nights" for politics at NBC. Details on her contract and her official start date have yet to be revealed.

Watch Kelly's goodbye message in the video above.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



