A new beginning. Megyn Kelly took to Facebook Tuesday, January 3, to share her feelings about leaving Fox News after more than 12 years to join competing network NBC.

“Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had,” the TV personality, 46, wrote. “I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.”



Kelly continued: “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. … Happy New Year, and God bless.”

As previously reported, Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News, announced on Tuesday morning that the former Kelly File host would be stepping down from her post at Fox.



“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Lack said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”



Kelly’s contract with Fox News officially ends in June 2017. The amount of her multiyear deal with NBC has yet to be disclosed. Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, previously offered Kelly — who has become the second-most-watched anchor on cable news after Bill O’Reilly — more than $20 million per year to extend her contract and remain at the network.

Kelly has had her eyes on a new gig for quite some time. The Syracuse, New York, native told Variety in April 2016 that she would rather host a daytime show so that she could spend more time her with three kids, Edward, 7, Yardley, 5, and Thatcher, 3, whom she shares with husband Douglas Brunt.



“I really like my show, and I love my team. But you know, there’s a lot of brain damage that comes from the job. There was probably less brain damage when I worked in the afternoon. I was less well known. I had far less conflict in my life," she told the outlet. "I also have three kids who are soon going to be in school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. I come to work at 3:30. I like to see my children.”

The journalist has also had a difficult few months with Fox News after she alleged in her memoir, Settle for More, that the network’s founder and former CEO, Roger Ailes, had sexually harassed her. However, Ailes’ denied the claims in a statement to Deadline back in November.



“I categorically deny the allegations Megyn Kelly makes about me,” Ailes said in a statement released through his lawyer Susan Estrich. “I worked tirelessly to promote and advance her career, as Megyn herself admitted to Charlie Rose. Watch that interview and then decide for yourself. My attorneys have restricted me from commenting further — so suffice it to say that no good deed goes unpunished.”

More details about both of Kelly's upcoming NBC programs will be revealed in coming months.

