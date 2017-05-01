Make way! Megyn Kelly's upcoming NBC morning show will replace the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show, an NBC News spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.



In addition, the journalist, 46, has landed an exclusive sit-down interview with the Kardashians, according to multiple reports. Sources familiar with the situation told Variety that Kelly visited Los Angeles last week to interview the entire Kardashian-Jenner family for a segment that could air during the first week of her new morning show.



According to Page Six, Kelly sat down with matriarch Kris Jenner and her five daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest, who was just named Kelly Ripa's new Live! cohost, was also reportedly there.

"Megyn interviewed Kris and all of her daughters, including Kim," an E! source told Page Six. "It's a taped interview so it's going to run on her Sunday show, which starts in June, or her morning show, which starts in the fall. That doesn't necessarily mean this is going to be her first episode."



Page Six reported that the former Fox News anchor is also eyeing interviews with George and Amal Clooney, in addition to Beyoncé and Jay Z.

