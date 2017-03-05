Mel B at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Our thoughts are with her. America’s Got Talent judge Mel B revealed in a touching post to Instagram on Sunday, March 5, that her father, Martin Brown, died on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday,” the 41-year-old singer captioned the black-and-white snapshot. “Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for their amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve.”

Mel B signed off the note “With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x” and the message, “Be Free Dad.” In the photo, two different sets of hands — presumably belonging to Mel B and her sister — gently clasp those of her father’s. Danielle later shared the same image and caption to her own account.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the sisters had reconciled after eight years of estrangement, but Danielle took to Twitter to shoot down speculation that all was well in the Brown household.

“Just 2 put the record strait!” she wrote on February 12. “Ive Not seen my sister for 8 years, there is no family reunion planned, it is what it is #dontbelievewhatyouread.” In a second tweet, the Spice Girls’ younger sister added, “Hate talking bout family stuff on social media but also hate reading crap lies and random people asking me nonsense.”

Mel B (real name: Melanie Brown) distanced herself from Danielle and mother Andrea after they disapproved of the singer’s husband, director Stephen Belafonte, over rumors that he had physically abused her. Belafonte, 41, has denied the rumors.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that America’s Got Talent filming has been canceled next week due to Martin Brown’s death.

