Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Oh, what a night! Oscar weekend was certainly not short on parties, but there was one fete in particular that stars did not want to miss. On Friday, February 24, Adrien Brody, French Montana, Mel Gibson and others gathered together for a pre-Oscars party and birthday bash thrown by Tommy Alastra and Ariel Vromen.



Adrien was one of the first guests to arrive around with his girlfriend, Lara Lieto, by his side. He had a huge smile on his face as he grabbed her by the waist.

As the night went on, attendees like French Montana and Russell Simmons, who arrived together just before midnight, chilled in the outside area of the home. Everyone crowded around the Virginia Black bar and ordered drinks like the Wild Cherry cocktail.

Inside the soirée, there was a dance floor, which Ashley Madekwe, Janet Montgomery and Jamie Chung put to good use. It seemed like they were having a fun girls' night out and relaxing before the hectic weekend.

Mel Gibson arrived close to 1:00 a.m. and while the Braveheart actor cracked a few jokes at the party, he was also talking business as he chatted with Vromen about a script.

The party went on until about 5 a.m. with everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Paris Hilton dropping by.

