To the “winter White House” they go! President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have reunited for a weekend getaway.

The former model, 46, and 45th President of the United States, 70, were photographed landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 3. Donald took Air Force One from Washington, D.C., and was accompanied by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Melania, who as previously reported is living separately from the former Apprentice host and currently remains in their New York City penthouse, looked casually chic in a red caped mini dress alongside her husband, who donned a navy suit with his signature red tie.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I told you I'd win that election,” Trump reportedly told a crowd that welcomed him back to Florida. The first couple are expected to attend the white tie Red Cross ball held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, which he previously dubbed his “winter White House.”

In the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, an insider told Us that Melania may never move into the White House, despite the couple’s plans to reevaluate their living situation once son Barron, 10, finishes the school year in Manhattan. But Melania is moving forward with making the White House home when it comes to decor.



As previously reported, Melania has hired interior designer Tham Kannalikham to redecorate the living quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “Mrs. Trump has a deep appreciation for the historical aspects of the White House and with Tham’s traditional design and expertise, they are focusing on a seamless integration of elegance and comfort into where the President, the First Lady and [their son] Barron will be spending their family time and calling their home,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the First Lady, told WWD.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly for more details on Melania's mysterious world.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!