First lady Melania Trump announced her pick for chief of staff in a Thursday, February 2, press release and addressed her plans to move to the White House in Washington, D.C., where her husband, President Donald Trump, has been since his inauguration.



Melania, 46, has chosen Lindsay Reynolds as chief of staff to the first lady and assistant to the president. Reynolds previously served as associate director of the White House Visitors Office during the George W. Bush administration.



J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

“It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family and the traditions of our nation around the world,” FLOTUS said in a statement. “I am putting together a professional and highly experienced team, which will take time to do properly.”



The Slovenian-born former model added: “I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward-thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.”

Melania, who has yet to announce any official platforms, has previously expressed an interest in promoting an anti-cyberbullying objective. Reynolds is excited to assist Melania during her tenure as first lady.



Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The First Lady is thoughtfully selecting her team, establishing the Office of the First Lady and supporting her husband President Trump.”



POTUS, 70, announced in November that his wife would relocate from New York City to D.C. once their 10-year-old son, Barron, finished up the school year. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, acting as senior adviser to the first lady, echoed those plans to CNN on Wednesday, February 1.

"Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and D.C. in the meantime,” Wolkoff said. "Mrs. Trump is honored to serve this country and is taking the role and responsibilities of first lady very seriously. It has only been a short time since the inauguration, and the first lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her.”



However, an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Melania is considering staying put in the Big Apple. "They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington," says the source. "They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what's best for Barron."

