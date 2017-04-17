It's story time! First Lady Melania Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17, and read Kathie Lee Gifford's book Party Animals to a group of children.

President Donald Trump kicked off the event by thanking the estimated 21,000 adults and children who gathered on the South Lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. "We're going to come out and join you and enjoy your company for a roll, a great Easter egg roll," he said while standing alongside his wife on the White House balcony.

"I don't know if people are going to be successful, but I know a lot of people down there are going to be successful," the real estate mogul, 70, continued. "I've seen those kids and they're highly, highly competitive."

The Slovenia native, 46, then addressed the crowd. "As we renew this tradition, thank you for joining us," she said, clad in a high-collared, pastel pink dress. "On behalf of the president and [our son] Barron, we wish you great fun and beautiful days coming ahead of us."

Later in the morning, Melania sat with a small group of kids to read Party Animals. "Do you know about the book?" she asked. "I really like the book because it shows that we are all different, but we are all the same."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House press secretary Sean Spicer also read classic picture books to the children. In addition, first daughter Tiffany Trump, whom Donald shares with ex Marla Maples, was scheduled to read. "So proud of my beautiful daughter @TiffanyATrump she offered to read a story to the children 2day @WhiteHouse & will be sharing sweetness," Maples, 53, wrote on Twitter.

