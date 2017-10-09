Melania Trump is hitting back at Ivana Trump after Donald Trump’s first wife referred to herself as the “first lady” in a recent interview.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president,” Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the first lady said in a statement on Monday, October 9. “She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.”

Grisham added: “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

During a sit-down with Good Morning America on Monday, Ivana revealed that she still talks to the president about once every two weeks, but is cautious about calling him. “I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she explained. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Ivana, who was married to the business mogul from 1977 to 1992, also discussed what she imagines Melania’s life at the White House is like. “I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” the 68-year-old said on GMA. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.”

“Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely,” she continued. “Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.