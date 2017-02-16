Fulfilling her First Lady duties. Melania Trump made her first official White House appearance since her husband Donald Trump’s inauguration during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister and his wife on Wednesday, February 15. Watch the video above to get more inside scoop of Melania’s reluctant life in the public eye.

Melania, 46, stunned in a white cashmere Karl Lagerfeld pencil skirt and matching jacket for the diplomatic meeting, during which she and the president, 70, welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to the White House.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images



The foursome posed for photos outside the White House before retiring inside, where Melania sat stiffly next to her step-daughter Ivanka and Ivanka’s husband and Trump senior advisor, Jared Kushner, for a news conference. Afterward, Melania and Sara departed for a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture while their husbands conducted private meetings.

“As we tour this awe-inspiring museum — one cannot help but be overcome by the history of African Americans,” Melania said in a statement to CNN of her visit to the museum. “Theirs is a story of the triumph of the human spirit over unthinkable inhumanity. Both the United States and Israel are dedicated to democracy, celebrating diversity, and working towards peace between neighbors.”

Afterward, CNN reports the First Lady said, “As we remember, with deep humility and reverence, the historic plight of slavery which the Jewish and African American people have known all too well, we rededicate ourselves to those powerful words that both our nations hold dear: ‘NEVER AGAIN!’”

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

According to a pool report, Melania told the prime minister’s wife, “Nice to see you. Thank you for coming to D.C.,” after their afternoon together. The two couples will reconvene Wednesday evening for a private dinner hosted by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette.

Melania’s first public appearance at the White House comes as sources reveal she’s unhappy in her role as First Lady. Insiders tell Us that she is “unhappy with how her life ended up. She is miserable.”

Adds Trump family friend and stylist Phillip Bloch, “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s. Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.” At present, Melania is staying in New York City while son Barron, 10, finishes school, and public scrutiny has caused her to stay mostly indoors.

“She is staying hidden more,” Bloch tells Us. For more details about Melania’s life since the inauguration, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!



