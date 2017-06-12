Bert Van Den Broucke/Photonews via Getty Images

The first lady has finally arrived! Melania Trump left her $100 million New York City penthouse apartment to permanently reside with her husband, President Donald Trump, in the White House, she announced on Twitter Sunday, June 11.

The first lady, 47, documented the view from her new home on Twitter shortly after her arrival. "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home!" she wrote, adding the hashtag "#Movingday."





Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

When the president, 70, was inaugurated in January, there was speculation that Melania would stay in NYC with their son, Barron, to avoid disrupting the 11-year-old's schooling. In April, a White House official confirmed to Us Weekly that Melania and Barron would join the president at the end of the school year, noting, "that has always been the plan." The couple's only son will reportedly attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall. Upon his arrival, Barron is the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. lived there in 1963 at the age of three.



Though she's just moving in, Melania has already thrown big events in her new home. On April 17, she hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. The Slovenia native participated in a variety of activities at the gathering, including reading Kathie Lee Gifford's book Party Animals to a group of children. "Do you know about the book?" she asked the kids at the event. "I really like the book because it shows that we are all different, but we are all the same."



She also addressed a larger crowd at the event. "As we renew this tradition, thank you for joining us," she said. "On behalf of the president and Barron, we wish you great fun and beautiful days coming ahead of us."

