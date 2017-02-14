Alex Wong/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

FLOTUS is feeling the love. Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday, February 13, to thank Emily Ratajkowski for defending her after an unidentified New York Times reporter called the first lady a “hooker” at a recent fashion event.



“Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!” the former model, 46, wrote to her 6.81 million followers on Monday evening. “@emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady”



Trump’s praise came just hours after Ratajkowski, 25, called out the Times reporter for spreading an unsubstantiated claim about the Slovenia native. "Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me 'Melania is a hooker,'" the Gone Girl actress tweeted.

Ratajkowski — who was a vocal supporter of former Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders — continued: “Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming.”



“I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history,” the model added, “and no one should.”

EmRata is most likely referring to the racy photoshoots Trump took part in at the start of her career in the mid-'90s and early 2000s. In 1995, she posed nude for a steamy girl-on-girl shoot for Max Magazine, a now-defunct French men’s monthly. And in 2000, the mom of Barron, 10 — whom she shares with husband President Donald Trump — appeared topless in a super saucy spread in British GQ.



A rep for the Times released a statement on Monday in response to Ratajkowski’s tweet. "At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump," the statement read. "The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



