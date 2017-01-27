Timing is everything. Melania Trump is featured on the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico’s February issue, which was released on Thursday, January 26, the same day the Mexican president canceled a meeting with her husband, Donald Trump.



The cover image, a reprint of a photo that originally appeared in an April issue of GQ, shows the first lady sitting at a table and dripping in jewels, twirling a diamond necklace with a fork as though it were a strand of spaghetti. (Vanity Fair and GQ are both owned by the same publishing house, Condé Nast.)



The accompanying interview, in which the former model, 46, broaches her relationship with Donald, 70, her upbringing in Slovenia and her jewelry line, also features quotes from the April interview.



The issue comes at a time of strained relations between the U.S. and Mexico, due in large part to President Trump’s continued insistence on building a physical wall at the border of the two countries. On Thursday, POTUS unleashed a barrage of tweets suggesting that he would skip an upcoming meeting with Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto, if Nieto continued to refuse to pay for the wall.



“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico,” the real estate mogul wrote. “It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”



In response, Peña Nieto took to Twitter and announced that he would not be attending the meeting after all. “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” he wrote.



Social media users who caught wind of Melania’s cover were quick to slam the publication’s poor timing.

On Friday, January 27, a Mexican food-activism group launched a boycott of U.S. companies in a show of solidarity against Trump’s proposed wall, with a list including McDonalds, Walmart, Starbucks and Coca-Cola.



