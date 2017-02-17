Congrats! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are engaged, the Togetherness actress revealed to Hollywood Today Live on Thursday, February 16.

“Now he’s my fiancé,” she admitted when talk turned to her longterm boyfriend. “Yes, I know, I’m announcing it.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The New Zealand-born actress revealed that Jason, 36, proposed while “on the sofa” and that she wasn’t expecting it. “It was cute,” the Two and a Half Men actress said.

The couple, who Lynskey said met while filming a movie, have been together for four years. The actors have appeared in three films together: 2013’s The Big Ask, We’ll Never Have Paris in 2014, and also played an engaged couple in last year’s indie drama The Intervention.

Lynskey made her film debut at the age of 15 opposite Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures. Jason, who has also appeared in Girls and Netflix's recent Gilmore Girls reboot, is the son of late, beloved Three’s Company star John Ritter.

The actress, who told Hollywood Today Live that she prefers to keep it casual and still call Jason her boyfriend on social media, also tweeted a cute GIF to her fiancé on Tuesday, showing two pink dinosaurs kissing. “ONLY because it’s Valentine’s Day @JasonRitter,” she wrote.



Lynskey was previously wed to Westworld actor Jimmi Simpson in 2007, but filed for divorce in 2012.

