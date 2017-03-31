Oh, what could have been! Melissa Joan Hart revealed in a new interview that she and Ryan Reynolds almost dated in the mid-'90s. See what she had to say in the video above.

The hunky actor, now 40, played Hart’s love interest in the 1996 Sabrina the Teenage Witch movie. But in real life, the actress, now also 40, fell under his spell.

"He was very sweet,” Hart said during a Thursday, March 30, appearance on Australian morning show Studio 10. However, she had to press pause on her attraction to the genetically blessed Canadian because she was seeing someone else at the time.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LiveHealth Online; Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

“I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable,” Hart — who now shares sons Mason, 11, Braydon, 9, and Tucker, 4, with husband Mark Wilkerson — continued. “He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!” Reynolds went on to marry Scarlett Johansson, to whom he was married from 2008 until 2011. In 2012, he tied the knot with Blake Lively, with whom he shares daughters James, 2, and Ines, 6 months.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Though she was infatuated with Reynolds, Hart told Us Weekly in September 2016 that her favorite onscreen smooch from the '90s was costar Adrian Grenier. “He was the most fun. We had a blast together on [1999’s] Drive Me Crazy,” she gushed. “And he’s a good kisser!”



Still, the Melissa Explains It All author couldn’t help but rave about some of the other hotties she’s been fortunate to lock lips with throughout her decades-spanning career. “I’ve had great [onscreen] kisses. James Van Der Beek and Joey Lawrence and Mario Lopez!” she enthused to Us, listing her most handsome costars. “I’ve had some cuties.”

