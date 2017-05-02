Met Gala 2017: The Best Moments You Didn’t See

A lot went down at the 2017 Met Gala! The stars came out in droves for the annual Costume Institute exhibit opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1. Us Weekly rounded up all the best behind-the-scenes moments that you didn’t see from the red carpet and inside the glamorous gala and star-studded afterparties. Find out what went down in the video above, and detailed below!

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex “A-Rod" Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. The Shades of Blue actress, 47, stole the show in a sky blue Valentino cape gown and Harry Winston jewels. And though there were hundreds of photographers lining the red carpet, the baseball hunk, 41, dutifully snapped pics on his iPhone of his ladylove. They posed for photos as a couple, and then the former Yankees star let her have her own time in the spotlight.



John Shearer/Getty Images

Another adorable red carpet moment: Sarah Paulson fangirling over Madonna. The American Horror Story actress, 42, lost it when she saw the Material Girl, 58, in a camouflage Moschino gown. Paulson even offered to hold the train of Madonna’s gown as the singer made her way up the museum steps.



After the star-studded gala, celebs changed outfits before heading to several afterparties. Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau A$AP Rocky attended Rihanna’s fete at NYC hot spot 1Oak. They were “inseparable all night” and danced together, an insider told Us. “They looked like a couple,” the party guest added.



Watch the video above to see what other Met Gala moments you missed and find out who was chowing down on Chinese food at the nightclub!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!