Little superhero! Michael Bublé’s son, Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016, turned 4-years-old on August 27 and celebrated with an action hero themed birthday party.



The singer’s wife, actress Luisiana Lopilato, shared an Instagram photo of the elaborate decorations, which included a tiered Spider-Man cake and cupcakes. “Total genius!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish on August 28. “I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar.”



After Noah’s cancer diagnosis, Bublé, 41, announced that the couple would cancel their work commitments to focus on their son’s treatment and health.



“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” he wrote in an emotional Facebook post at the time. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”



Luckily, Bublé revealed treatment was going well in a February update. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the “Everything” singer told Us Weekly in a statement. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”



Noah also celebrated his third birthday with a Spider-Man themed party, where the family of four got their faces painted last year. The couple, who married in 2011, also have an 18-month-old son, Elias, together.



