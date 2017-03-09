Family first. Michael Bublé has dropped out of hosting the 2017 Juno Awards in Ottawa, Canada, on April 2 to focus on his son, Noah, who is battling liver cancer.



"Our thoughts continue to be with Michael — we respect his ongoing commitment to his family and look forward to working with him again in the future," Mike Cosentino, senior vp content and programming at Bell Media, said on Thursday, March 9, in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. Canadian stars Russell Peters and Bryan Adams will take over as hosts of Canada’s equivalent to the Grammys in his absence.

Bublé, 41, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, revealed their 3-year-old son had been diagnosed with cancer in November 2016.

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," the couple wrote in a statement at the time. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children."

Last month, Bublé, who has taken a break from the spotlight since announcing the heartbreaking news, updated fans that little Noah is responding well to treatment.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," he told Us in February. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."

"Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words," his statement continued. "We'd also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

Bublé and Argentinian actress and model Lopilato are also parents to 13-month-old son Elias.

