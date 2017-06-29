Michael Bublé made his first public appearance since his 3-year-old son Noah’s cancer battle when he accepted an award at the 2017 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards in Ottawa, Canada on Wednesday, June 28.

The 41-year-old Grammy winner gave a touching speech about family after he was presented with the National Arts Centre Award from Governor General of Canada David Johnston. Bublé started off his remarks by sharing a famous quote by the late Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them.”

Bublé, who was sporting a black suit, said those words strongly resonate with him. "I think these words are a perfect description of how I’ve always felt as an artist and as a person, and the reason why we’re here today. My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters …" he said. "There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough because what I feel is so much more.”

The singer said he appreciates the honor even more during this challenging time. "I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotional and difficult time for my family," he continued, referencing his son's cancer diagnosis. "I thank you for the love and support that you've given and for the pride I'm filled with every single time I'm able to stand on a stage and say, 'My name is Michael Steven Bublé and I'm Canadian.'”

Can't believe my little man is 3 years old today !! Happy birthday Noah /Spider-Man. Feliz cumpleaños ! Your mommy And I love you so much ! #loveofmylife #proud #papa A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

In April, Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, said their son was doing “well” after undergoing treatment. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires. “We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”



The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer gave a statement to Us Weekly about Noah’s health in February. "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Bublé told Us. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”



The couple announced Noah’s diagnosis in November 2016. They are also parents of 17-month-old son Elias.

