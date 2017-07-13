On the road to recovery. Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, opened up about their son Noah’s cancer battle in a sit-down interview, which aired earlier this month.

“These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong,” Lopilato, who also shares son Elias, 17-months, with Buble, 41, told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez in Spanish on July 7. “There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God, because it’s a long process. But thank God the worst is over.”

The Argentina native, 30, who was filming her movie Those Who Love, Hate in Buenos Aires when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016, was initially told by doctors that her son had mumps and would not require treatment. However, shortly after, Noah’s pediatrician informed the actress that Noah had an infection, and a full series of medical tests should be completed.

“When they did the ultrasound, I was told that they found something in the belly,” Lopilato told Gimenez. “That day I made the decision to take a flight [to the United States].” Although the model couldn’t get in contact with Buble, who was in England promoting his new album, Nobody But Me, the couple had previously made a pack to meet in Los Angeles should they ever require medical attention.

“Without saying anything to Michael, I took the plane. I took [Noah] to the hospital as soon as I arrived. We have an oncologist, a friend who does not take care of kids, but he saw him,” the Rebelde Way star recalled. “It was all from God. I don’t know how to explain it. If we hadn’t done that ultrasound to find out if he had mononucleosis, it would have been so much worse.”

Following Noah’s diagnosis, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer and Lopilato withdrew from their professional commitments to focus on Noah’s treatment in Los Angeles. “At this time, we ask for only your prayers and respect for our privacy,” the Canadian star wrote in a Facebook statement in November. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

Lopilato also opened up about placing her faith in God and praying for Noah’s recovery. “For any parent, it is devastating to hear a story live this. It was all very strong. Everything came to us, all the prayers and all the calls, but the only thing that god me ahead is Father, from the first moment,” she said in the interview. “God did what I was doing. There was no week when I did not go to church. Every night I asked for strength to move on.” She added that superheroes dressed as Batman and Spider-Man would spend time with Noah in the hospital.

In February, the “Everything” crooner gave an update about Noah’s condition. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Buble told Us at the time. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage,” he told Us Weekly in a statement.



Lopilato also provided an update in April, stating that Noah was doing “well” after undergoing treatment. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,” she announced at press conference in Buenos Aires. “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing out children grow.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011 after 2 years of dating.

