Michael Buble’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a sweet photo with one of their sons at the beach on Monday, May 8. In the snap, the mom of two giggles as her son, presumably 15-month-old Elias, throws sand at her.

“Mientras el me tira arena yo disfruto de sus carcajadas. #familyfirst #volverareir #mamasboy,” she wrote in Spanish in the caption.

The sweet pic comes after Lopilato and Buble revealed that their eldest son, 3-year-old Noah, is recovering since being diagnosed with liver cancer.

"It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I'm still a bit sensitive about the subject," the actress, 29, said during a press conference in April while promoting her new film, Those Who Love, Hate. "My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

The couple announced Noah's diagnosis in November 2016. Little Noah then underwent chemotherapy to treat the cancer. In February, the “Home” singer told Us in a statement that doctors were "very optimistic" about his son's future.

Buble and Lopilato have slowly been getting back to work.

