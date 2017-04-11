Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, opened up about their son Noah's cancer battle while promoting her new film, Those Who Love, Hate, in Buenos Aires on Monday, April 10.



"It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I'm still a bit sensitive about the subject," the Argentina-born model-actress, 29, said during a press conference, via The Daily Express. "My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."

Bublé, 41, and Lopilato announced Noah's diagnosis in November 2016. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are also parents of son Elias, 14 months.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

As previously reported, Noah underwent chemotherapy to treat his liver cancer. In February, the Canadian "Home" singer told Us Weekly in a statement that doctors were "very optimistic" about his son's future.

Lopilato thanked fans for their support on Monday. "Thank God my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today," she said. "The love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you. … My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me. I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!