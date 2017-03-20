Michael Phelps on March 18, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We've all had Starbucks baristas who spell our names wrong on coffee cups, but Michael Phelps clearly ran into a fan when he ordered some java on Monday, March 20.

The swimming champ — who has won more medals than any other Olympic athlete in history ­— shared a photo on Instagram of three coffee cups. Phelps' cup had the words "The GOAT" inscribed on it — that's short for Greatest of All Time.

His wife, Nicole Johnson, 31, was given a cup with "Wife of GOAT," while the third cup has "Friend of GOAT" written on it.

"Interesting names on our Starbucks cups today," Phelps — who won 23 gold medals during his swimming career — captioned the pic. "Made us all laugh."

The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement after competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last August, has been spending his post-competition days enjoying quality time with his 10-month-old son, Boomer.

He and Johnson, a former Miss California USA, dated on and off for eight years before getting engaged in February 2015.

They secretly married in June 2016 in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just five people and was held in their backyard before Phelps headed to Brazil to compete at the Olympics one last time.

"We pretty much got married in sweats and jams," he said of the nuptials.

The couple held a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in late October with their parents, siblings and friends.

