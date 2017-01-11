I’m not crying, you’re crying! Michelle Obama honored her husband, President Barack Obama, and his touching farewell address on Tuesday, January 10, with a sweet throwback photo of the family via Instagram.

“So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together,” the first lady, 52, captioned a black-and-white image of the family of four snuggling up on a couch. “What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. - mo.”



In the image, both Michelle and Barack, 55, flash huge grins at the camera as their daughters, Malia (now 18) and Sasha (now 15), show off shy smiles while wearing matching bows in their hair. (Malia even looks as though she has a few front teeth missing as she smiles for the camera!) The picture looks as though it may have been from the beginning of Barack’s time in office, back in the early 00’s.



Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Barack addressed the nation one final time with a farewell speech from his hometown of Chicago. In it, the much-beloved president, shedding a tear, thanked his family for their support throughout the course of eight tumultuous years in the White House.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side,” he spoke directly to a beaming Michelle toward the end of his speech, “for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud.”

The president also thanked his two daughters (Sasha was absent from the event due to an exam at school), complimenting them on their strength and grace. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstance you have become two amazing young women,” he said. “You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”



