How could this university say no? Michelle Obama wrote a college recommendation letter for Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, the actress revealed in a recent W magazine article.



"She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Shahidi, 17, said of the former first lady, 53, during an interview with the publication. Shahidi also revealed that Obama gave her a "go get 'em, tiger" back rub before she took her Advanced Placement exams.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The social activist, who plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology, first met Mrs. Obama when they shared the stage at Glamour magazine's International Day of the Girl event in Washington, D.C., in October 2016.

"Truly over the moon," Shahidi captioned an Instagram selfie with the Chicago native at the time. "Such an inspirational morning discussing girls' education on #internationaldayofthegirl btwn Me, @michelleobama and @cindi_leive + girls around the world!"

Shahidi also has the support of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. In her interview with W, Shahidi said Barris has been "super supportive" of her college ambitions.



As she prepares to head to college, the actress is busy filming Black-ish and working on an upcoming spinoff series featuring Zoey Johnson, her beloved character from the ABC sitcom.

