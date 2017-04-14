Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps Have Cute BFF Date Night: Pics

Forget relationship goals. Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are best friend goals!

The inseparable duo — who have become each other’s most reliable red carpet date — spent Thursday, April 13, adventuring around L.A. together. All of which was, of course, captured on Philipps’ Instagram.



“No makeup no filters!” Philipps, 37, captioned a makeup-free selfie with the NYC-based Williams, 36. “That's how we roll! I'm sad we don't get to live in the same place but yesterday was a perfect day together and just what I needed for my soul and that's what best friends are for, right? To show up when you need them most and remind you of who you are and why you are and that no matter what, it's all ok cause you will always have each other. ♥️ (@emilybbb ♥️you too! You just have a real job!😭!)”

The Dawson’s Creek costars started at the Broad, a contemporary art museum in downtown L.A., before heading to the ban.do store penthouse. Naturally, they ended their day of gallivanting with a glass of wine.

Earlier this month, the Cougar Town alum revealed that their solid bond actually began over “box wine.”



"From sharing cheap wine, to Michelle's well-deserved fourth Oscar nomination, to all the personal work that we've put in to be the women that we are today," she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on Sunday, April 2. "Because you just have to focus on what's really important in life, and that's your friends and your family, and the life that you build."



Scroll down for more pictures from their fun-filled day!

