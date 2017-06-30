Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough: 'Donald Trump Is Not Well'

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are questioning President Donald Trump's mental and emotional stability following his Twitter attack against the couple on Thursday, June 29.

As previously reported, Trump, 70, insulted the pair, who got engaged in May, in two tweets. "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me," he wrote. "She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54, responded to the controversial remarks in an op-ed, which was published by The Washington Post.

"Donald Trump is not well," they wrote. "We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox and Friends."

The couple went on to give their side of the story about their stay at Mar-a-Lago. "After we arrived, the president-elect pulled us into his family’s living quarters with his wife, Melania, where we had a pleasant conversation. We politely declined his repeated invitations to attend a New Year’s Eve party, and we were back in our car within 15 minutes," they wrote. "We have known Mr. Trump for more than a decade and have some fond memories of our relationship together. But that hasn’t stopped us from criticizing his abhorrent behavior or worrying about his fitness. During the height of the 2016 presidential campaign, Joe often listened to Trump staff members complain about their boss’s erratic behavior, including a top campaign official who was as close to the Republican candidate as anyone."

As for Brzezinski's "face lift," the pair wrote that she had "some skin under her chin tweaked" and that TV viewers would have noticed if she actually had the procedure done.

"Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift," the wrote. "More significant is Mr. Trump’s continued mistreatment of women. It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children." (In August 2015, the former Celebrity Apprentice host told CNN that "there was blood coming out of" Megyn Kelly's eyes. "Blood coming out of her … wherever.")

