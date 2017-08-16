Na ki ünnepelte nálunk a születésnapját?🎂😉😘 #milakunis #hbdaymila #ashtonkutcher #budapest #vintagegarden #restaurant #bistro A post shared by Vintage Garden Döme (@vintagegardenbistro) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had a lunch date in Hungary for her 34th birthday on Monday, August 14, according to social media sightings of the pair.

The couple, who married in July 2015 after dating for three years, dined at Vintage Garden Döme Bistro in Budapest and posed with the restaurant’s owners during the birthday celebration. According to local reports, Kunis, Kutcher, 39, and their kids Wyatt, 2, and Dimitri, 9 months, are all in Budapest while Kunis films The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Justin Theroux and Kate McKinnon, and will reside in their rental home until the action-comedy wraps in September.

In the shot, Kunis and Kutcher are dressed casually as they smiled for the camera. Kunis’ hair was pulled back in a simple bun and Kutcher wore a black hat.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

The couple recently had a night out with Theroux at Wiz Khalifa’s Budapest concert on Thursday, August 10, during the 2017 Sziget Festival. Theroux, who was celebrating his 46th birthday, posted a photo with the rapper after the event. "⚡️Nobody beats the Wiz.⚡️ Except maybe The Biz... but it's very very close,” Theroux wrote on August 11. “Thank you @wizkhalifa for an incredible birthday show.”

⚡️Nobody beats the Wiz.⚡️ Except maybe The Biz... but it's very very close. Thank you @wizkhalifa for an incredible birthday show. A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Kutcher also shared photos from the show. In one shot, he showed off the packed arena and the stage, which was surrounded by smoke. He wrote: "In that cloud is wiz.” Later, he posted a black and white photo of the rapper inches away from him, writing “The better seat."

