Time to pop the champagne! Divergent star Miles Teller got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, while the two were on a safari in South Africa over the weekend of August 19-20.

Sperry’s sister Christie Sperry York announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday, August 21, and shared several romantic pics of the couple just moments after the 30-year-old popped the question.

These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate 😘 @keleigh_sperry A post shared by Christie Sperry York (@christieyork) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!" York gushed in a caption of a photo of the pair smiling from ear-to-ear in front of a water bank that elephants were drinking from. “Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry"

In another snap from York’s slideshow post, the 24-year-old showed off her stunning engagement ring as it sparkled in the sun.



In a third snap, the model, who has been dating Teller since 2013, looks gorgeous as she holds a single rose and a note that reads: “KS & MT 5/11-13 - 8/20/2017”

In 2015, the Whiplash actor opened about his relationship with the Sperry to E! News, calling her “lovely” and describing their relationship as “pretty easy.” He told the outlet that his love’s “full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both."



He added, "She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it."

The hunk revealed the secrets behind his happy relationship to Elle in 2014, saying: "Respect the person you're with. My philosophy is, if I'm not happier when I'm with you, then there's no reason for me to be with you. I'm happy on my own."

And while the Pennsylvania native’s demanding acting schedule sometimes means physical distance between the two, the adorable couple always find ways to stay connected.

"We'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set,” Teller told Elle. “There's times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap. I think that's important.”

