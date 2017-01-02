A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Time to celebrate! Miley Cyrus rang in 2017 with a kiss from fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The pop star shared a cute photo showing the duo locking lips on New Year’s Eve on Instagram on December 31. PHOTOS: 2016 Celebrity Holiday Cards In the sweet snap, the pair stand in front of a giant New Year’s Eve light and embrace, while both wearing matching gold oufits, with Miley in a sparkling mini skirt and Liam in gold pants. She also posted a photo of Liam from the bash, bragging “Sorry. My dude is HOT.” Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST The duo were joined by their families as they bid farewell to 2016. The Voice coach shared some festive snaps with her mother Tish Cyrus, including one of her planting a kiss her mom’s check. “Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!!,’ she captioned another pics. Miley also shared a post of Tish with Liam’s mother Leonie, which she captioned ‘#inlaws.’



The previously private couple have more public about their relationship in recent months. They both shared photos as they celebrated Christmas with their families. In one photo, they relax in Pjs on the cough with one of their pet dogs. The duo also spread some holiday cheer with a surprise visit the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California on Thursday, December 29, where they posed for selfies with young patients and their families.

The engaged pair, who met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song, first got engaged in 2012 before splitting the following year. They have since reconciled and are often spotted running errands together near their Malibu home.

In October, the pair made their first official red carpet appearance together in three years at Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills.

