Showing support! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out for their first public event together since October 2016 to celebrate his brother Chris’ latest project.

The duo snuggled up on the Tuesday, October 10, red carpet, of Chris’ film Thor: Ragnarok and walked hand-in-hand at the event. Cryrus, 24, stunned in a multicolored dress while Liam, 27, opted for a classic black suit at the event, held at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theater.

Although the couple is often spotted out together, the premiere marked their first official event together since October 2016, when they celebrated Cyrus’ Variety cover at the magazine’s annual Power of Women luncheon.



As previously reported, the duo ended their engagement in September 2013 after dating for three years on and off. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2016 that they reconciled and moved back in together.

The “Malibu” singer recently opened up on the couple’s decision to end their romance, saying that it ultimately helped them have a stronger relationship. “People that break up and get back together — I think that’s awesome because you know it’s true, but also you get time to be yourself, you get time to grow up,” she explained on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 radio show in May. “If you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid and he gets to be really solid and together, we get to be two really grounded people — it’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

“When we weren’t together the first time,” Cyrus continued. “I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or knew if we were going to get back together again, but knew that wherever I was going I was on the right path.”

