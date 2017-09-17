All grow’d up. A lot has happened in the last decade since Miley Cyrus released “See You Again” in 2007 — and she celebrated the anniversary of her hit single with an epic country-inspired cover.

Wearing a long Elvis tee, teal cowboy boots and star earrings, the singer performed for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge at her Rainbowland Studios in Malibu and did not disappoint. Getting back to her country roots, the “Wrecking Ball” singer showcased her strong vocals with a powerful, slowed-down version of “See You Again.”

Cyrus, 24, also performed incredible renditions of “Party in the U.S.A,” “Malibu,” “Younger Now,” and an impressive cover of Roberta Flack’s “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face.”

The Last Song actress has undergone a serious transformation since her Disney days. After finding massive success following the release of “See You Again” off Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, her colorful career has spanned highs and lows — including scrutiny following her scandalous performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs where she famously twerked against singer Robin Thicke.

The Grammy award nominee has since revealed she is done with her wild days. “I feel really kind of far away from that person. I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview in July. “Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.”

Cyrus also shared that she decided to tone down her image because the message she was trying to promote got lost amid her antics. “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue,” she told the magazine. "In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F- -k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

Nowadays, the singer is busy spending time with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. As Us Weekly previously reported, the lovebirds are currently renovating a home in Nashville so that Cyrus can be closer to her family.



Cyrus also visited The Ellen Degeneres Show in August to announce that she had donated $500,000 to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

