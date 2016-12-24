Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Credit: Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

It's an ugly sweater showdown! Miley Cyrus got into the holiday spirit, donning a festive sweater with an image of a partying Jesus as she kicked off the Christmas weekend with fiancé Liam Hemsworth on Friday, December 23.

"Happy birthday Jesus," the Hunger Games actor, 26, captioned the Instagram photo, which also showed Cyrus, 24, wearing a necklace made of Christmas lights and a massive red and green bow on her head, while he donned a sweater covered with images of candy canes and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.



The photo appears to have been taken at a family gathering with Hemsworth's big brother Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Fun Christmas Party with my family ! Fiesta de Navidad con mi family!!! 😜🎉 happy Christmas! Feliz Navidad! A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth !!! El mejor regalo de navidad!!' Un beso de de @chrishemsworth!! 😘😍 A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:19am PST

The Fast & Furious actress, 40, also posted a pic with her future sister-in-law on Instagram on Friday, captioning it, "Fun Christmas party with my family! Happy Christmas!"



In another photo, Pataky, who wore Santa pants, a crop top and a cowboy hat, posed in front of a Christmas tree as she got a smooch from her hunky husband.



"Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth!!!" she captioned the happy snap, which showed the Thor star, 33, wearing a festive red jacket.



The party was the second Christmas celebration for the "Wrecking Ball" singer and her Aussie beau — the pair also attended a Cyrus family bash on December 20.



It's a special holiday season for the couple, who rekindled their romance in January after calling off their engagement in 2013. Cyrus has been seen wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring since they reconciled and the pair — who met on the set of 2010's The Last Song — made their first official red carpet appearance together in three years in October.

