Miley Cyrus pulled out of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards at the last minute on Sunday, August 13, due to her hectic schedule. Presenter Victoria Justice announced during the show that the singer "couldn't make it" to accept the night's highest honor.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cyrus, 24, took to Instagram soon after to apologize for her surprising absence, which drew some boos from the crowd. "To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor," she wrote.

The Hannah Montana alum had a good reason, though. "I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday, Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you," she continued, revealing the adorable cover for her new song.



"I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work!" Cyrus wrote. "I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!"

The "Malibu" singer's cancellation was particularly confusing because the official TCA Twitter account tweeted that Cyrus was "in the HOUSE!" shortly before the ceremony began.

"Younger Now" is the second single off Cyrus' upcoming sixth studio album, which is also titled Younger Now. The LP hits stores on September 29.



